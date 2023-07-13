Shaheen Shah Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket on return to the format against Sri Lanka

Hambantota, July 13 (IANS) On his return to the longest format of the game through Pakistan's upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka, left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is eyeing his 100th Test scalp, a milestone which he terms as "a big achievement".

Afridi will be playing in Tests for Pakistan after almost a year since he injured his knee caused by landing awkwardly at boundary trying to stop the ball in the first of the two Tests against Sri Lanka at Galle last year.

He made his international return for the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia in October last year, but twisted that previously-injured right knee in the final, which saw him miss the home series against England (Tests) and New Zealand (Tests and ODIs).

"I am very excited to be making my Test comeback in the country where I was injured. Injuries are part of an athlete's life, but it is good to be back. I enjoy red-ball cricket a lot and I am one wicket away from a century of Test wickets, which would be a big achievement for me," Shaheen told PCB Digital, here.

He finally returned to cricketing action earlier this year for Lahore Qalandars to help them retain their Pakistan Super League title before featuring in a 10-match limited overs series against New Zealand in April.

As of now, Shaheen is just one wicket away to become 11th pacer from Pakistan to record a century of wickets in Test cricket. His 99 wickets have come in just 25 Test matches at an average of 24.86, including four five-wicket hauls and one 10-for.

"There is a lot of excitement (for that 100th wicket). I was only one wicket away and the new ball was about to be available. I was planning to utilise the new ball (at Galle last year) to reach that milestone.

But I got injured before we got the new ball. So, I have had to wait a lot. It is very tough to be away from cricket, but time has helped me learn a lot, which will help me perform well for Pakistan across formats," the pacer said.

Prior to being named in the Test side for two Tests against Sri Lanka, which is Pakistan's first series in the third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, Shaheen was turning out for Nottinghamshire in England, where he ensured he met the desired workload levels to get in the rhythm.

"It takes time to get used to red-ball cricket after playing white-ball. But the Karachi camp proved beneficial for me. Test cricket demands patience and you have to work in partnerships with fellow bowlers," he said.

"Over the last year, I have played more white-ball matches, but when I was playing in the United Kingdom, I bowled extra overs after matches -- even with the red ball -- to meet the desired workload," he added.

Shaheen is eyeing a spot for Pakistan in the 2025 World Test Championship final, after missing the bus on the last two occasions.

"It seems like yesterday when I was injured. I will be making my Test return at the same ground where I was injured. I was talking to our physiotherapist about it," he said.

"It is a matter of pride to represent Pakistan in any format and I enjoy playing for Pakistan. I hope we will have a good beginning to this cycle of the World Test Championship and we will qualify for the final, something we have missed on, in the last two iterations," he concluded.

Pakistan's first Test against Sri Lanka will be held from July 16-20 at Galle International Cricket Stadium, followed by the second game at Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo from July 24-28.

