Delhi excise policy case: SC to hear AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail pleas on Friday

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Friday the pleas moved by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, seeking bail in connection with the corruption and money laundering cases related to the now-scrapped excise policy.

As per the cause list published on the apex court website, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M Trivedi will hear the two petitions filed by the senior AAP leader challenging decisions of the Delhi High Court denying him bail in the CBI and the ED cases, respectively.

In anticipation of Sisodia’s plea, the Enforcement Directorate has filed a caveat before the top court requesting for a chance to present its case. A caveat serves as a notice submitted to an appellate court by a litigant who wishes to be heard in case any orders are issued regarding an opponent's appeal that challenges the decision made by the lower court.

On Monday, a bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud has agreed to list the special leave petitions on July 14 after senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia, sought urgent listing of the matter citing the ill health of his wife Seema Sisodia.

The senior Aam Aadmi Party leader moved the top court last week after the Delhi High Court had also denied him bail in connection with the money laundering charges being probed by the ED. On July 3, a division bench of the court refused to grant bail to Sisodia saying that he was not able to meet the twin conditions for grant of bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and the triple test for grant of bail.

Earlier, Sisodia was denied bail by the high court in the CBI case relating to the same scam after observing that the allegations against him were very serious.

The Enforcement Directorate on July 7 said that it has attached assets worth Rs 52.24 crore belonging to Sisodia, his wife and some other accused persons in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. It had arrested Sisodia on March 9, after the CBI arrested him on February 26 this year.

In April, Special Judge M.K. Nagpal had denied bail to the AAP leader holding that the evidence, prima facie, "speaks volumes" of his involvement in the commission of the offence.

