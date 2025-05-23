SFI confirms 6th edition of Indian Open of Surfing

Mangaluru, May 23 (IANS) The Indian Open of Surfing (IOS), the second stop in the National Surfing Championship series, is set to return for its sixth edition, Surfing Federation of India (SFI), the national governing body for Surfing and Stand-Up Paddling has announced.

Recognised by the International Surfing Association, this national competition will be hosted by the Mantra Surf Club and organised by the Surfing Swami Foundation. Set against the scenic backdrop of Sasihithlu Beach in Mangaluru, Karnataka, the event will take place from May 30 to June 1.

The three-day premier surfing competition will witness participation from India’s top-ranked surfers in four categories: Men’s Open, Women’s Open, Groms (U-16) Boys and Groms (U-16) Girls.

Following the International Surfing Festival Kerala Varkala 2025, held in April, the Indian Open of Surfing (IOS) serves as the second stop in the National Championship Series. This event showcases intense action and fierce rivalry between surfers from the east and west coasts of India. Each event in the series carries crucial ranking points that determine the surfers' standings at the end of the season.

Last year, India earned its first-ever surfing quotas for a multisport event, securing two spots for the 2026 Asian Games at the Asian Surf Championship 2024 in the Maldives - a milestone that marks a new era for surfing in the country.

The current edition of the Indian Open of Surfing offers athletes the opportunity to boost their rankings and enhance their chances of qualifying for the Asian Surf Championship, the qualifier event for the 2026 Asian Games scheduled later this year.

Arun Vasu, president, Surfing Federation of India said, "We are pleased to announce the sixth edition of the Indian Open of Surfing — the premier surfing event on the west coast since its inception. In 2024, our surfers created history by securing qualification spots for the Asian Games for the first time, marking a significant milestone that has elevated the sport’s profile across the country. As we set our sights on Aichi-Nagoya 2026, the competition promises to be more intense than ever.

Kishore Kumar, Harish Muthu, Kamali P, Ajeesh Ali, Srikanth D, and Sanjay Selvamani are among the top surfers to watch at the Indian Open of Surfing, following their standout performances at the Asian Surfing Championship and the Maruhaba Cup in 2024. These athletes have also secured multiple national championship titles in recent years. The year 2024 was a landmark for Indian surfing, with the national team earning a 5th place ranking in Asia and making a strong impression on the international stage.

Rammohan Paranjape, vice president, SFI and Director, Mantra Surf Club, "This championship holds a special place in my heart, as we at Mantra Surf Club have been hosting and organising it since its inception. Over the years, we’ve received tremendous support from the Government of Karnataka and various corporate partners. I hope this year’s event is even more successful and impactful, especially as the sport has gained new found recognition following our surfers’ qualification for the Asian Games last year."

Prior to the Indian Open of Surfing (IOS), Surfing Swami Foundation, in collaboration with Panambur Surfing School, Mantra Surf Club, and Indica Surf School, will organise a Grom Search at Mangalore’s Panambur Beach. The initiative aims to identify and nurture young surfing talent from the coastal regions of Karnataka.

The selected groms (young surfers) will be given access to professional training under the guidance of seasoned coaches and affiliated surf schools, helping them build not just sporting careers but also alternate livelihoods and a brighter future.

