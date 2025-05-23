UPSC Introduces Biometric Verification and AI Surveillance to Prevent Cheating in Exams

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is making serious efforts to increase the security and integrity of its recruitment tests by implementing Aadhaar-based biometric authentication and AI-driven surveillance. The aim is to prevent dishonesty, verify the authenticity of candidate identities, and build transparency and accountability in the recruitment process.

The Need for Strengthened Security Measures

The move to introduce biometric verification and AI monitoring follows recent controversies, such as the Puja Khedkar case. The ex-IAS probationer was charged with having multiple identities to make more attempts in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) than allowed. The controversy highlighted loopholes in candidate verification, leading the UPSC to reconsider and tighten up on its examination procedures.

How Biometric Verification Works

The biometric authentication system will consist of:

Fingerprint Authentication: The candidates will be asked to give their fingerprints, which will be compared with the Aadhaar database records.

Facial Recognition: Facial recognition technology will be utilized to authenticate the candidate's identity by comparing his face with the photograph in the Aadhaar database.

QR Code Scanning: The applicants will have to scan the QR code on their e-admit cards for verification of their identity and other information.

AI-Powered Surveillance

Live AI-powered CCTV monitoring will be utilized to avoid impersonation and catch suspicious activity during exams. The technology will identify and mark down any irregularities so that the exam process is fair and transparent.

Benefits of the New System

The use of biometric authentication and AI monitoring is anticipated to yield several advantages, including:

Improved Security: The new system will avoid impersonation and cheating, and the exam process will be secure and fair.

Authenticity of Candidate Identities: Biometric authentication will confirm that the candidates are their claimed identities, avoiding the usage of forged identities.

Transparency and Accountability: Utilization of AI-driven surveillance will ensure transparency and accountability in the hiring process so that any anomalies are caught and corrected in time.

Implementation and Timeline

The new systems will be active for all UPSC exams from June onwards, which include 14 big exams every year, including:

Civil Services Examination: One of the most coveted exams in the nation, which draws millions of wannabes.

Engineering Services Examination: A very competitive exam that chooses candidates for engineering services in different government departments.

Combined Medical Services Examination: An exam that chooses candidates for medical services in different government departments.

Conclusion

The UPSC's introduction of biometric verification and AI surveillance is a big step in building the security and integrity of its recruitment examinations. This development will go a long way to ensure transparency and accountability, and ensure that the selection process is merit-based and fair. With the new system, candidates can rest assured that the exam process is safe, and the outcome depends on their hard work and merit.