Seven-month-old tiger cub dies in Pench Tiger reserve

Bhopal, April 30 (IANS) A seven-month-old female tiger cub was found dead in the Bison beat area of the Karmajhiri range of Madhya Pradesh's Pench Tiger Reserve, officials said.

The cub was found unconscious by the elephant patrol team of the reserve, accompanied by her fiercely protective mother, on Sunday and succumbed on Monday evening, as per the officials.

The team’s inability to approach the cub immediately, owing to the tigress’s defensive behaviour, prompted the Forest Department to deploy an elephant team to keep the tigress at bay. Despite every effort to revive the cub, including summoning veterinarians, the cub did not survive.

"The cub was located by our elephant patrolling party on Sunday morning. It was shivering and displayed signs of paralysis in its hind limbs only... the front limbs were trembling like what happens in rigour. Unfortunately, despite all efforts to resuscitate it, the cub succumbed later on Monday evening," Pench Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Rajnish Singh told IANS.

The severity of the incident led the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) to act swiftly, ensuring thorough investigation procedures were undertaken. Wildlife veterinarians conducted a post-mortem at the site, collecting samples for scientific analysis to determine the exact cause of death.

The remains have since been sent to Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University in Jabalpur for further investigation to ascertain the exact cause of death, be it injury or any disease, an official said.

Pench Tiger Reserve, straddling the borders of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, is celebrated not only for its thriving tiger population but also for its diverse array of wildlife, including leopards, wild boars, nilgai, and numerous bird species. As of the 2022 census, the reserve was home to an impressive 123 tigers, underscoring its importance as a conservation hub. Often referred to as "Mowgli Land," the reserve draws inspiration from Rudyard Kipling's famous character from his classic work, "The Jungle Book".

Pench is also remembered for its iconic tigress, ‘Collar-wali,’ who died a natural death in 2022, after setting a remarkable record of delivering 32 cubs over 14 years.

