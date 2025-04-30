HIT 3 Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Nani’s Thriller Set for ₹30 Crore Start?

All eyes are on Natural Star. Nani's HIT: The Third Case is hitting the screens on Thursday. The makers are confident in the product, and with May 1st being a holiday for most employees, they chose that date to release the film. The advanced bookings have opened on a terrific note, and with Nani's stardom in the overseas market, the film is all set to enjoy a healthy weekend at the box office.

HIT 3 has opened to great bookings even in the domestic circuit, and its weekend performance is yet to be seen. The pre-sales have been excellent in various theaters across Hyderabad, and Nani proves once again why he can pull masses to the theaters no matter the genre.

Be it Ante Sundaraniki, Dasara, or Hi Nanna, Nani has always managed to pull a decent number of fans to watch his films on the opening day. Nani's impact on the Telugu states through his determination is commendable, regardless of the movies' success.

Furthermore, the fact that Nani is always looking to experiment with his films and keep changing directors and not rely on combinations to make his film a blockbuster is another thing that must be wholeheartedly appreciated. The issue with HIT 3 is that it's a violent thriller, and the trailer's bloodshed may have made viewers skip it.

Usually, genre films, when done right, will work exceptionally well at the box office, and it remains to be seen if Sailesh Kolanu has emerged successful by doing the same with HIT. The Third Case. On Day 1 at the box office, Nani's overseas numbers appear quite strong. The U.S. numbers look strong as the final advance sales stand at $415,976. HIT 3 is easily heading for a $700K premiere day, and this number could even touch $1 million provided that there are strong walk-ins.

Even in the domestic circuit, Nani's HIT 3 is touted to open with double-digit figures on Day 1, and the worldwide gross is expected to be around Rs. 30 crores, which will be a big record for the star if the movie actually accomplishes it. A lot of it will revolve around word of mouth, and for an investigative thriller like this, the early reviews play a crucial role. Furthermore, Nani will face tough competition from Suriya's Retro in both the Telugu states.

Although Nani emerged at the top over Suriya in both AP and Telangana, if Retro exceeds expectations, it will be a further dent to HIT 3. Theaters are expected to be full and packed with people again, as the craze for movies returns after a brief hiatus. Multiple movies across languages are gearing up to test their fate, and HIT 3 is ahead in the race as of now.