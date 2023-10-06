Self-defence programme for girls in secondary schools in UP

Lucknow, Oct 6 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government will roll out a three-month long Rani Laxmibai self-defence training programme for girls in 1,981 secondary schools under its Mission Shakti initiative.

According to chief secretary D.S. Mishra, under the scheme 10,417 women beat constables will get two-wheelers.

In the first phase, arrangement should be made for 1,100 women beat constables. A target of setting up 3,000 pink booths has also been given. The booths would be set up at 20 religious sites in nine districts in the first phase.

The chief secretary said a date must be fixed for the completion of all work under the project so that 17 urban local bodies and Gautam Buddha Nagar can be declared safe.

“Under it, there will be comprehensive CCTV coverage in all these areas so that untoward incidents can be prevented. If, despite this, any mishap takes place, then action will be taken against the official concerned,” he said, adding that once they are declared safe, then ‘Safe City’ boards will be put up there.

Under the Safe City programme, 21,968 cameras have been identified of which 15,732 integrated with the control room. In addition to these, 4,150 sites have been identified for setting up new cameras.

