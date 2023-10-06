Same-sex couple create ruckus in family, UP Police called in

Farrukhabad, Oct 6 (IANS) Two girls, both cousins, were thrashed by their families when they announced their plan to marry each other in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad.

The two women, aged 31 and 26, had been in a relationship for five years, the police said on Friday.

“When they asked their family members to allow them to marry each other, they were thrashed and both created a ruckus, threatening to commit suicide if their marriage was not solemnised,” said the police.

The women dialled 112 for police help and Tajpur police outpost in-charge Sunil Sisodia rushed to take stock of the situation.

After talking to both of them, he spoke to their family members, but even after several hours of persuasion by police and the family, the cousins remained adamant on marrying each other.

Both of them were taken to the police station, where women personnel tried to counsel them.

Kotwali inspector Amar Pal Singh said, “Their family is not ready for their marriage and when a compromise could not be reached, we sent both of them to the One Stop Centre, where an attempt will be made to convince them and if that does not work either, they will be produced in court.”

The official added that one of the two women was doing a computer course, while the other was pursuing a basic teaching certificate (BTC).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.