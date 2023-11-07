Season 2 of Prime Table Tennis to he held in January 2024

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) After a successful season 1, Prime Table Tennis has announced its schedule for the season second which will be held from January 6th-7th 2024.

The first season focussed on players from Thane District Table Tennis Association but the second season is going to be bigger and better.

The league has already inked a 5-year MOU with Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association, representing a significant leap towards popularizing the sport, making it more accessible and engaging to a broader audience.

Season 2 will feature 8 teams, taking a total of 56 top-tier athletes with 7 players representing each team. The players were selected through a player auction which was held on November 5th, 2023.

In the Marquee Men's category, Deepit Patil, Chinmaya Somaiya, and Siddhesh Pande were the top three buys, setting the stage for intense competition.

The Marquee Women's category saw equally remarkable acquisitions, with Shruti Amrute, Shreya Deshpande, and Samruddhi Kulkarni securing the highest bids, demonstrating the growing interest and investment in table tennis talent.

In addition to assembling formidable player lineups, each team has taken meticulous steps in appointing head coaches, assistant coaches, and managers, ensuring a well-rounded and comprehensive team structure.

