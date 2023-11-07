Samuthirakani, Dhanraj's Film Will Go On Floors On Nov 9

Prudhvi Polavarapu's first production, a bilingual film produced under the banner of Slate Pencil Stories, is being presented by Prabhakar Aripaka. The film had its inaugural puja ceremony today. The highly talented actor-director Samuthirakani is playing the lead role in this film, marking the directorial debut of actor Dhanraj.

The puja ceremony was a grand event held in Hyderabad. Actor Sivabalaji performed the clapping ritual, while Subbu, the director of Solo Bathuke So Better, handled the camera. The first shot was captured under the supervision of Balagam Venu. This film is being crafted as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual.

Several renowned personalities, including Sudheer, Chammak Chandra, Thagubothu Ramesh, Madhu Nandan, Khayum, Bhupal, Pridvi, Rocket Raghava, and others, participated in the ceremony.

In this movie, Samuthirakani and Dhanraj portray the roles of a father and son, while Moksha, Harish Uttaman, Prudhvi, Ajay Ghosh, Pramodini, Lavanya Reddy, Chitram Sreenu, and Rocket Raghava play pivotal roles. The regular shooting for this film is scheduled to commence on November 9. The story for this movie has been penned by Shiv Prasad Yanala, the director of Vimanam.

The music for the film will be composed by Arun Chiluveru, known for his work with Shashi Chitra. Marthand K. Venkatesh will serve as the film's editor, and Durga Prasad will be the cinematographer.