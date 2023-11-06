SC set to function at full strength as collegium recommends elevation of 3 HC CJs

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended names of three High Court Chief Justices to be elevated as judges to the top court.

The three are the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Satish Chandra Sharma, the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Augustine George Masih, and the Chief Justice of Gauhati HC Sandeep Mehta.

When these proposals are cleared, the Supreme Court will function will a full strength of 34 judges.

Justice Sharma was appointed as a Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on January 18, 2008. He was elevated as Chief Justice of the High Court of Telangana on October 11, 2021 and thereafter, transferred to High Court of Delhi on June 28, 2022. Justice Sharma has served as a judge of the High Court for more than 15 years and as Chief Justice of the High Court for more than 2 years.

Justice Masih was appointed as a Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on July 10, 2008. He was elevated as Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court on May 30, 2023.

Justice Mehta was appointed as a judge of the Rajasthan High Court on May 30, 2011. Having attained seniority in his parent High Court, he was elevated as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court and is serving there since February 15, 2023. He has served as a High Court judge for more than 12 years.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.