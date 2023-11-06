Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha: YSRCP’s Universal Health Coverage Initiative

Tadepalle: Noting the resounding success of Andhra Pradesh government’s standout healthcare program, Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha (JAS) Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy today conducted a comprehensive review of the first-of-its-kind initiative with collectors at his camp office in Tadepalle. At the outset of the review meeting, CM Jagan lauded the health department officials for the successful implementation of the program that helped in seamless delivery of healthcare services to lakhs of citizens free of cost across Andhra Pradesh. It is because of the far reaching impact of this programme that CM Jagan announced that starting January 1, 2024, Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha camps will be held on a regular basis.

A phenomenal milestone

Government officials stated that health screening for approximately 1.44 crore families had been done and over 6.4 crore rapid tests had been successfully conducted in less than a month. Since the launch of the programme, health screening of 91% of urban and 95% rural households had been successfully completed. The Chief Minister was further informed that the scheduled medical camps were nearing completion, with 98% of the 10,032 village secretariats and 77% of the ward secretariats having successfully conducted these camps already. The program, which began on September 30, is all set to culminate on November 9.

Government officials apprised the CM how they had diligently visited every household, screened and tested individuals, and later organised camps for testing and administering medications.These camps had specialised doctors who paid attention to each and every individual and sometimes even referred hospitals for any further treatment. Government officials noted that eye-care turned out to be a big hit amongst the masses as over 8.7 lakh people underwent eye tests for free and over 5.22 lakh people were provided eyeglasses for free by the YSRCP Government. After the first round of consultation at JAS camps, about 73,000 individuals are now opting for eye surgeries all of which are expected to be completed by the end of December.

The health department officials further stated that they also focused on diagnosing and treating patients with hypertension, diabetes, leprosy, tuberculosis, and hearing problems. Early intervention, such as cochlear implants for children with hearing issues, was a priority during this campaign. They in fact mentioned how such patients had been identified and referred to specialist doctors for immediate attention.

As of November 5, approximately 85,000 patients detected through the JAS camps have been referred to network hospitals or medical colleges for further treatment. The government is actively tracking their progress through a mobile app and ensuring they receive necessary care.

Health officials also informed the Chief Minister that those health cases which were not covered under Arogyasri have been referred to district hospitals for free medical treatment. Moreover, steps are being taken to provide Rs 500 travel expenses for such patients for encouraging them to visit referral hospitals.

Going Ahead

In the next phase, the government wants to provide optimal care and services to the patients who have been screened and detected with chronic diseases during JAS camps.

The Chief Minister reiterated his aim of quality healthcare for all and stated that, ‘special consideration shall be given to diseases not covered under Arogyasri, ensuring free treatment for all. To support those suffering from expensive chronic diseases, the officials should ensure that the government is providing necessary medications and mapping them to village ward secretariats, village clinics, and family doctors.’

While asking the officials to ensure optimum care, CM Jagan said, ‘It shall be ensured that all the patients detected in the Suraksha Camps are provided free and suitable health care until they are completely healed.’ CM Jagan went on to add, ‘It's important to note that the camps under Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha are not your typical medical camps. The real work begins once camp management concludes, with a commitment to supporting patients until they are fully healed.’

Officials from the department of Health said that they were committed to expanding health services and ensuring that people are aware of how to access Arogyasri services. To spread awareness about the program, the state government will run an awareness campaign from November 15 to December 15, and Arogyasri cards will be distributed. Arogyasri services are currently being offered in 2,295 hospitals to eliminate out-of-pocket expenses for medical treatment.

Also Read: Andhra Govt Changes Diwali Holiday

Officials apprised CM Jagan that in terms of health infrastructure, the construction of 17 medical colleges is in progress, with each district having a teaching hospital offering state-of-the-art services. Existing medical colleges are being renovated. Efforts are being made to fill all vacant health sector positions, and the Medical Recruit Board has been established.

Concluding the meeting, CM Jagan informed the district collectors that a new program called 'Why AP Needs Jagan' is all set to begin on November 9, aimed at making people aware of the welfare schemes as well as developmental works undertaken by YSRCP government in the last 4.5 years.

