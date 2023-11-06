Andhra Govt Changes Diwali Holiday 

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced the public holiday for the upcoming Diwali festival, festival of lights, on Monday. As per the notification issued, November 13 (Monday) has been declared as a public holiday.

According to the list of public holidays, November 12 (Sunday) was notified as a public holiday and November 13 (Monday) an optional holiday for the Diwali festival. The state government made changes to the list of general and optional holidays and declared that November 13 (Monday) will be a general holiday.

