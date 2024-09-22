Significance of Narakachaturthi in Hindu Mythology , Know about this day

Naraka Chaturdashi: Celebrating Good over Evil

Naraka Chaturdashi, also known as Choti Diwali or Kali Chaudas, is a significant Hindu festival observed on the day before Diwali. It commemorates the victory of good over evil and is dedicated to Lord Yamraj, the Lord of Death, and the triumph of Lord Krishna, Goddess Kali, and Satyabhama over the demon king Narakasura.

Date and Time

In 2024, Naraka Chaturdashi falls on Thursday, October 31.

Significance

This festival symbolizes the elimination of darkness and evil by the power of divine goodness. It marks the beginning of a new era, where people seek to ward off evil and negative energies from their lives.

Mythology

The mythology surrounding Naraka Chaturdashi revolves around the killing of Narakasura, a demon king who tormented people on earth. Lord Krishna and Goddess Kali defeated and killed the demon, restoring peace and prosperity.

Rituals and Traditions

- Early morning oil bath with herbal oils (Abhayanga Snan)

- Ritual bath before sunrise

- Worship of Lord Hanuman and Kula Devi (family goddess)

- Offering of rice flakes, jaggery, ghee, and sesame seeds

- Lighting of lamps or diyas

- Fireworks and sweet delicacies

- Visits to family temples and ancestral worship

Regional Celebrations

- In Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Goa, Naraka Chaturdashi is celebrated on the same day as Diwali.

- In West Bengal, it's known as Bhoot Chaturdashi, where souls of departed ones visit their loved ones.

- In Goa, paper effigies of Narakasura are burned, symbolizing the destruction of evil.

Conclusion

Naraka Chaturdashi serves as a reminder that evil can be overcome with goodness and divine blessings. It's a day of fresh starts, where people seek to eliminate negativity and embark on a path of spiritual growth and prosperity.

Key Takeaways

- Naraka Chaturdashi commemorates the victory of good over evil.

- It's celebrated on the day before Diwali.

- Rituals include early morning oil bath, ritual bath, and worship of Lord Hanuman and Kula Devi.

- Regional celebrations vary across India.

- It symbolizes the elimination of darkness and evil by divine goodness.