SC grants anticipatory bail to Umar Ansari in misappropriation of govt property case

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Umar Ansari, son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in a criminal case lodged against Ansaris for alleged misappropriation of government property.

A bench comprising M.M. Sundresh and Prashant Kumar Mishra granted the relief to younger Ansari noting that he has been cooperating with the proceedings initiated by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Earlier in July, the top court had granted him an interim protection against arrest subject to his diligent participation in the investigation process.

FIR was lodged in the Hazratganj police station of Lucknow in 2020 against Mukhtar Ansari and his sons -- Abbas Ansari and Umar Ansar -- for getting a building plan sanctioned on an evacuee property based on alleged forged documents by taking advantage of their influence.

Evacuee property -- which now vests with the government -- refers to the estate which was left ownerless by the Muslim community who migrated to Pakistan during or after the partition of the country in 1947.

The trial court had summoned Ansari brothers to face the trial after taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the investigative agency.

The police report stated that the accused persons have prepared forged documents under a conspiracy for gaining undue benefit by threatening people and charge of commission of offence under Sections 120-B, 420, 467, 468, 471 I.P.C. and Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 is established for causing loss of the valuable evacuee property to the government.

