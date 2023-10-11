Salman Khan gives a death stare in new ‘Tiger 3’ poster

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) This Diwali, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is coming with his highly-anticipated third installment of the ‘Tiger’ franchise, ‘Tiger 3’. On Wednesday, the poster of the superstar from the film was unveiled, and it has ‘Swag’ written all over.

The poster features Salman as a locked target of what seems to be the scope of a gun. The superstar stares into the scope with his head tilted down a little though his eyes are fixated at the sniper behind the scope. Behind him there are police cars.

The superstar also promised that the trailer of the film will be unveiled on October 16.

The actor can be seen sporting cargo pants, a leather jacket with a gun in his hand His look is rounded up with the scarf which is his signature from the franchise.

Sharing the poster on his Instagram, Salman wrote in the caption: “Tiger aa raha hai. 16th October. #Tiger3Trailer Ready ho jao! #5DaysToTiger3Trailer #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Earlier, Katrina’s poster from the film was unveiled on Tuesday. It features the actress hanging from a rope and wearing a leather body hugging suit as she fires an assault rifle.

‘Tiger 3’ has been produced by Aditya Chopra and has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. It releases during Diwali holiday this year.

