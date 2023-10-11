SC Collegium recommends elevation of an advocate as judge of Chhattisgarh HC

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, has recommended the appointment of advocate Ravindra Kumar Agrawal as judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court.

In February this year, the Chief Justice of the High Court of Chhattisgarh in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues made the above recommendation.

"The Chief Minister and the Governor of Chhattisgarh have concurred with the recommendation," said the statement uploaded on the website of the apex court on Wednesday.

The SC Collegium said that it has consulted a "colleague" who is conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Chhattisgarh to ascertain suitability of advocate Agrawal.

"The Collegium has duly considered the inputs placed by the Government of India on the file. The Government has flagged certain complaints pertaining to the candidate which are placed in the file. Nothing specific bearing on the integrity or the reputation of the officer has emerged on the file," it added.

The SC Collegium having regard to the views of the consultee-judge found him suitable for appointment as a judge of the High Court. "The Collegium resolves to recommend that Shri Ravindra Kumar Agrawal, Advocate, be appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Chhattisgarh," it said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.