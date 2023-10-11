Singareni Collieries to Now Hold Elections on Dec 27

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday deferred the elections for the recognised trade union in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). The elections for the SCCL trade union were scheduled to be held on October 28.

The high court directed the SCCL to hold elections on December 27 and also asked the trade union to prepare the voter list before November 30. The management of Singareni had approached the high court seeking a postponement of trade union elections in the wake of upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

The SCCL trade union polls issue has been a topic for discussion for a while as the coal belt covers 13 assembly constituencies across erstwhile Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam.. The election is a long drawn process which involves active participation from the collectors of six districts. As per reports, nearly 43,000 voters take part in the trade union elections. The results of SCCL polls will have a bearing on the state elections.

Also Read: SC Collegium recommends elevation of four advocates as judges of Andhra Pradesh HC