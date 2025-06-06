SC allows NBE to schedule NEET-PG 2025 exam on August 3

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday allowed an application filed by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) seeking permission to schedule the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-PG 2025 on August 3.

A Bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Augustine George Masih took note of the submission that August 3 was the earliest possible available date given by its technology partner for conducting the NEET-PG 2025 examination in terms of the recent apex court order.

Allowing the application filed by the NBE to conduct the NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3, the Justice Mishra-led Bench clarified that no further time extension will be allowed by the top court.

In an order passed on May 30, the Supreme Court deprecated the practice of conducting the NEET-PG exam in two shifts and opined that holding the examination in two shifts leads to arbitrariness and cannot give a level playing field to the candidates.

It ordered the NBE to make necessary arrangements for holding the NEET-PG 2025 examination in one shift, duly ensuring that complete transparency is maintained and secure centres are identified and commissioned.

"The question papers in two shifts can never be of the same difficulty level. Last year, it (NEET-PG 2024) may have been held in two shifts in the facts and circumstances of that stage. But the examining body ought to have considered making arrangements for holding the examination in one shift,” the Supreme Court had remarked.

The apex court was dealing with a clutch of petitions challenging the lack of transparency in the conduct of the NEET-PG examination.

In their plea filed before the apex court, NEET-PG aspirants claimed that the introduction of two shifts, normalisation method, and change in the tie-breaker criterion affected medical students adversely. The petitioners said that NEET-PG had never been held in two shifts before and had always remained a single-shift and single-day examination to ensure a uniform examination standard and fairness of the national test.

