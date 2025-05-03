Saudi Pro League: Al-Hilal part pays with coach Jorge Jesus

Riyadh, May 3 (IANS) Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal announced on Saturday that they have parted ways with Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus.

The decision comes just days after Al-Hilal was knocked out of the Asian Champions League Elite semifinals following a 3-1 loss to Al-Ahli.

With five matches left in the league season, Al-Hilal currently sits second in the standings, six points behind leaders Al-Ittihad. The club is also set to compete in the expanded Club World Cup in the United States this June and July.

"The Board of Directors of Al-Hilal Club Company has agreed with the Portuguese head coach of the first team Jorge Jesus to terminate the contractual relationship between them", Al-Hilal said in a statement on X.

"The Board expressed its appreciation for the efforts made by the technical staff since last season."

The club has appointed Mohammed Al-Shalhoub as the interim head coach of Al-Hilal for the remainder of the season.

"Meanwhile the Board has decided to appoint the coach Mohammed Al-Shalhoub to lead the first team in Saudi League," the club added.

Al-Shalhoub spent his entire professional career at Al-Hilal, playing as an attacking midfielder. He is widely regarded as one of the most decorated players in the sport's history, with 34 major titles to his name - 33 with Al-Hilal and one with the Saudi national team.

Currently, Al-Ittihad lead the standings with 68 points in 29 games while Al-Hilal are placed second with 62 points in as many matches. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are placed in third spot with 60 pints in 29 games.

Al-Hilal will next take on Al-Raed on May 7, followed by matches against Al-Orobah, Al Fateh, Al-Wehda and Al-Qadisiyah to culminate the season on May 26.

