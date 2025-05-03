Priya Bapat reveals the reason for saying ‘yes’ to ‘Costao’

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Actress Priya Bapat said that the biggest reason to say yes to “Costao” was getting the opportunity to work with acclaimed star Nawazuddin Siddqui.

“Getting the opportunity to work with Nawaz sir was one of the biggest reasons I said yes to Costao,” said Priya, who plays Mariya, a strong and emotionally layered character in the film.

Priya said that she is a fan of Nawazuddin’s work on screen.

“I’ve been a fan of his work — his honesty on screen, the characters he chooses, and his complete commitment to the craft are deeply inspiring. To work so closely with him, to observe him up close, and to play his wife in the film was an incredible learning experience,” said Priya.

The actress added that there’s a sense of raw truth in the way he approaches scenes.

There’s no pretense, just honesty. It helped me elevate my own performance and stay rooted in every moment. I’m grateful to our director Sejal Ma’am and the entire team for this opportunity.”

Priya’s performance as Mariya adds a powerful presence to the screen, grounding the narrative of Costao, a man whose ambitions and inner battles deeply impact his personal life. The film delves into themes of sacrifice, love, and the resilience of relationships challenged by time and adversity. Costao is streaming on ZEE5.

Talking about Priya, she is known for her roles in the movies Kaksparsh, Aamhi Doghi, and Happy Journey. She made her debut with Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar movie in 2000.

She is also remembered for her roles in Munnabhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munnabhai. She also appeared in the 2009 movie Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy where she played the role of Shashikala Bhosale.

She has done many roles in movies such as Andhali Koshimbir, Vazandar, Time Please. She played the lead role in Mayanagari- City of dreams.

