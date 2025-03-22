Sandiip Sikcand praises Ekta Kapoor & Balaji recalling the fun old days

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Sandiip Sikcand praised Ektaa Kapoor and Balaji saying that the industry today has less fun while working in comparison to the yesteryears.

Stating that the industry has become more organised recently, Sandiip recalled the time when he used to return home after 56 hours.

He shared, "The industry has become more organised - there is a 12-hour shift followed by almost everyone back in the day and it's more streamlined else back in the day there was once that I went home after 56 hours."

Sandiip added, "This was also because I was doing about 5 to 6 shows together and the pressure to keep it all going well kept me on my toes, from the script to the editing to everything, I was sitting on. But those were the days and I don't regret it one bit. It was like being on one big picnic. It was a lot of hard work but what fun."

Remembering one particular incident with Ektaa's mother Shobha Kapoor, he said, "Shobha aunty noticed I was wearing the same clothes two days in a row and she stopped to question me and I said yes because I have not gone home. She made sure she called Ekta and got me out of the meeting that was to follow so I went home to freshen up and rest. Ektaa was a darling herself who understood the pressure but made sure we got the rest needed too."

Sandiip further rubbished the rumors of how people used to glorify the wrong news to gain eyeballs. He was asked if the stories of how an ambulance used to always be there on the sets of Balaji shoot owing to the grueling hours is true. Refuting the rumors, he said, "It's all rubbish yes if someone is not well we called upon them but not like a daily ritual, these were all ridiculous stories spread by god knows whom but was probably to downplay production house, it's absolute nonsense."

