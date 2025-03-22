Little Devi turns 'gym lover' like parents Bipasha and Karan

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Following in the footsteps of her mother Bipasha Basu, and father Karan Singh Grover, Devi is also on her way to becoming a 'gym lover'.

Bipasha's latest Insta post gave us a sneak peek into the little munchkin's recent visit to the gym with her parents.

The video opened with Bipasha and Devi entering the gym. While the 'Raaz' actress opted for a comfy athleisure, the little munchkin was seen oozing swag in a yellow frock with matching shades. Next, we saw the little one trying her hands at the multi-sized gym balls.

Doting father and daughter duo, Karan and Devi even used these balls for a fun gym game. We also got a glimpse of little Devi having fun on the trampoline, making the most of her time at the gym.

"Take your baby to gym on Saturday...Already a gym lover like Mamma & Papa", Bipasha captioned the post.

Last week, Bipasha captured a heartwarming moment of Karan and Devi.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared an adorable video capturing Karan’s playful moments with his baby girl. Bipasha can be heard laughing in the background hearing Devi’s cute banter with her daddy. She joined in saying, "Is he twinning with you, Devi? He copies you, Na. Papa copies your clothes.”

The little one was seen cutely playing with her dad as he held her in his arms. Sharing the video on IG, Bipasha wrote, “My Life #monkeylove.”

Bipasha often blesses our feed with such precious moments with her daughter.

For the unaware, Bipasha and Karan first met on the sets of their 2015 horror film “Alone.” After a year of dating, the lovebirds tied the knot in a private ceremony in April 2016. They embraced parenthood after the birth of their daughter Devi on November 12, 2022.

Work-wise, Bipasha last graced the screen with Bhushan Patel's web series “Dangerous". She starred alongside her husband, Karan Singh Grover in the project.

