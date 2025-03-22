Makers of Nani’s Hit: The Third Case drop promo for first single from film

Chennai, March 22 (IANS) The makers of director Sailesh Kolanu’s upcoming film, 'Hit: The Third Case', featuring actor Nani in the lead, on Saturday delighted fans and film buffs by choosing to drop a promo to the first single from the film, titled ‘Prema Velluva’.

Actor Nani, who shared the link to the promo on his social media handles, said, “’Prema velluva’ Will take over… Day after. #HIT3 #PremaVelluva promo.”

The promo has raised expectations as the mellifluous romantic number, which is scheduled to release on March 24 at 11.07 am, promises not only to be a treat to the ears but also a feast to the eyes.

The romantic number that has been picturised on Nani and Srinidhi Shetty has music by Mickey J Meyer and lyrics by Krishnakanth. The song has been rendered by Sid Sriram and Nutana Mohan.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had recently released a teaser of the film which gave away the fact that Nani plays the role of a tough cop called Arjun Sarkaar in the film.

A series of scenes in the teaser show Arjun Sarkaar putting his laathi skills to good use. At the same time, Arjun Sarkaar looks for patterns in crimes and uses them to establish motive. The teaser ends with a voice over saying, “I have had my doubts about you from the first day itself. Are you really a police officer?” We have Arjun Sarkaar replying to this question saying, “People have believed this lie for far too long. I will show you the original.”

The film, which is the third instalment from the HIT universe, has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs. It is to hit screens worldwide on May 1 this year.

Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanthi Tipirneni, the film will feature Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead. Music for the film is by Mickey J Meyer and cinematography is by Sanu John Varghese. The film’s editing has been taken care of by Karthika Srinivas R.

