Kiccha Sudeep Declines Karnataka State Best Actor Award: Here's Why

Kiccha Sudeep, one of the most versatile stars of the Kannada film industry, recently won the Best Actor award from the Karnataka State Government for his outstanding performance in the film Pailwaan. However, in an unexpected move, Sudeep politely declined the prestigious award, citing personal reasons for his decision.

In X, the actor expressed his gratitude to the Karnataka government and the jury for the recognition. He said, “It is truly a privilege to have received the state award in the best actor category, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to the respected jury for this honor.”

Despite the honor, Sudeep explained why he had chosen to step away from receiving awards in recent years. He shared, “I must express that I have chosen to stop receiving awards for several years now, a decision made for various personal reasons that I intend to uphold. There are many deserving actors who have poured their hearts into their craft and would appreciate this prestigious recognition far more than I would. It will only make me happier to see one of them receiving it.”

He further emphasized that his primary motivation has always been to entertain people, without the expectation of awards. The acknowledgment from the jury itself, he said, was enough to inspire him to continue his work with dedication and passion. Sudeep added, “I am grateful to every jury member for selecting me, as this recognition is, in itself, my reward.”

In closing, Sudeep expressed his apologies to the jury and the state government for any disappointment his decision may cause, asking for their understanding and support as he continues on his chosen path.