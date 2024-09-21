SAFF U17 C'ship: 'They can be better', Ishfaq Ahmed bats for improvement despite winning start

Thimphu (Bhutan), Sep 21 (IANS) India got off to a winning start in the U17 SAFF Championship with a 1-0 win over Bangladesh at the Changlimithang Stadium. The game was in a deadlock for 91 minutes until Sumit Sharma's towering header won the game for the nation.

Bangladesh were never going to be a pushover though. They were a tough nut to crack 12 months ago as well, where India managed to beat them 1-0 in the SAFF U16 Championship group stage and then 2-0 in the final. It was always going to be a close affair again under the overcast Thimphu sky. But head coach Ishfaq Ahmed was far from pleased with the display in the first 45 minutes.

"Believe me, you don't want to listen to what I told them at half-time,” AIFF quoted Ahmed as saying.

"I was really angry with them because I know the level of these guys. We changed things because Bangladesh set up a low, mid-block. We switched Vishal (Yadav) to the left and Samson (Ahongshangbam) to the right because we wanted to open them up more on the wings and create chances from wide positions because that's usually the only way to beat this kind of a setup," he added.

That worked in India's favour as they became increasingly dominant on the wings in the second half. Ahmed's substitutions were on point as he injected more pace via the fresh legs of Rishi Singh and Manbhakupar Malngiang. It was the latter, who assisted Sumit's winning goal with a fine cross after a short-corner routine.

Set pieces are something the Blue Colts have had a prime focus on throughout the camp. Sumit's goal was neither a surprise nor anything new. He scored the winner in the friendly against Indonesia last month with a header as well.

"Yeah, that's part of our strategy. We had tall players like Sumit and Kaif, and then I put on Jodric as well. When you have such players, you should train and take advantage of that," he said.

Ahmed noted that the team's attitude is something that can be better in the upcoming games as India look to defend their title in Bhutan.

"I think our attitude in the second half was better. We were more relaxed. I think that was the issue which I, personally, as a coach, was a bit upset about because you have to take all opponents and every match seriously. We showed more urgency after the break and created a lot of chances. Should've converted a couple more, but overall, I'm happy. These are 16-year-old kids, they need time, and they are growing fast.

"I know their level and they can be better. But it's the first match of the tournament and we made a winning start. Hopefully, we can continue to keep improving," said Ahmed.

India will face Maldives in their second and final Group A match on September 24. The semi-finals are scheduled for September 28, followed by the final on September 30.

