BJP slams MP LoP for derogatory remarks on bureaucrats 

Bhopal, Sep 21 (IANS) BJP's Madhya Pradesh unit on Saturday slammed the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly Umang Singhar for his "derogatory" remarks on bureaucrats.

Singhar has accused Alirajpur District Collector of acting as a "puppet" of the ruling BJP.

He has stated that several officials who are working as BJP's "agents" are under the Congress' "radar" and they would be punished at the right time."

"If Alirajpur District Collector is willing to hold BJP's flag, he should resign. Officials acting as BJP's puppets will not be spared," Singhar said during 'Kisan Nyay Yatra' in Alirajpur on Friday.

Responding to the Congress leader's statement, MP BJP chief V. D. Sharma said Singhar, who indulges in wheeling-dealing, should first look into himself and his party.

Singhar should not forget that the BJP-led MP government takes tough action against those who try to play with the law and order of the state, Sharma said.

The BJP leader said that Singhar won't be spared if he tries to disturb the peace.

Meanwhile, Sharma also reminded him that during the Kamal Nath-led Congress government, Singhar had accepted that Digvijaya Singh was running the show.

"Singhar should know that BJP is not like Congress. Those who indulge in corruption, cannot teach the BJP government or the officials who were working day and night for the people of the state," Sharma added.

State Sports Minister Vishvas Sarang said the Congress has always tried to put pressure on bureaucrats.

"Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh threatened the officials during the Assembly elections and both lost the elections on their home turf," Minister Sarang said, referring to the Lok Sabha results in Chhindwara and Raigarh.

Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath, who was looking for the second term, lost from his family bastion Chhindwara.

Digvijaya Singh also lost the Lok Sabha election from his home district Rajgarh.

