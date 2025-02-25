Ruud rolls into Mexican Open second round in Acapulco

Acapulco, Feb 25 (IANS) World no. 5 Casper Ruud has moved into the second round of the Mexican Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory against Arthur Rinderknech.

The Norwegian has now won seven of his past eight matches and will next take on Aleksandar Vukic or wild card Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez in the second round.

Ruud, who is the second seed in Acapulco, is fresh off a run to the Dallas final and is 14-4 at ATP 500 events dating back to the start of last season, according to ATP.

In the first game it did not appear the match would be so simple. The Frenchman hit two sizzling winners and Ruud misfired off his trusted forehand wing to lose serve to 15.

Ruud broke his opponent’s serve three times from nine chances, according to ATP Stats, and did not lose serve again himself after the opening game to triumph in one hour and 42 minutes.

The 26-year-old was a finalist at both Mexican ATP Tour events, Acapulco and Los Cabos, last year. Ruud will try to go one step further this edition to claim his first title of 2025.

Later, Tomas Machac defeated compatriot Jakub Mensik in three sets. He will meet German wild card Daniel Altmaier, who recovered from a set deficit to get past Miomir Kecmanovic.

Altmaier beat Serb Miomir Kecmanovic 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the second round of the Mexican Open at the Arena GNP Seguros.

Mexican Open has been honoured by players as the best tournament of the year in its category on three occasions (2007, 2017, 2019). Held at the Arena GNP Seguros for the first time in 2022, the ATP 500 event switched to blue hard courts in 2014 after 20 years on clay.

