Amitabh Bachchan shares that 'the volume of work is immense'

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has hinted at a busy schedule as he shared that "the volume of work is immense."

Amitabh took to his blog and wrote: “An attempt to preempt the writing and be secured in the fact that we are in time and not conscious for the rest of the day that the Blog has not been done .. it is a worry .. and it does cause anxiety.”

The cine icon had an “adventurous” day and talked about the same.

“The day has been adventurous .. and after an adventure , another and another .. nothing of any intense value but adventurous all the same,” he wrote.

The icon then went on to describe the discomfort of sitting in a dentist's chair. He spoke about "whirring spindle of the chair", which refers to the dental equipment in use.

“When you get under the whirring spindle of the chair that investigates repairs needed , then all one can think of is , when shall the spinning end and the wide open jaw be brought into normalcy,” he wrote.

He then went on to reflect on his recent creative discussions, which provided insights into upcoming projects.

“That done .. the creative meet with makers of repute brings an overview of thought which can be related to forthcomings .. Yes of some interest .. yet to fructify but shall have to wait till it does.”

The megastar also mentioned his engagement with music.

“Music beckons .. and some pending works on the scales attracts attention .. emotional, spiritual and in the mode of adding to what has been done earlier .. but the volume of work is immense ..

So we attempt and wait,” he added.

On February 24, Big B shared on his blog that while relaxation is enjoyable, it must be balanced with work. However, he added that some have “expressed desire,” some have “hinted at desire,” and some have “shown no interest” when it comes to work.

