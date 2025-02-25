Diljit Dosanjh shares a leaf from his day as an ‘English boi’

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, whose Dil-Luminati Tour has been a massive rage across the globe, is sharing what a normal routine looks like when the desi munda becomes an “English Boi”.

The actor-singer took to his Instagram recently, and shared a video documenting his day. The video starts with Diljit cooking up a storm in the kitchen as he indulges in making food with a commentary running in the background. He can be seen preparing an omelette and toasting the bread. He then drank a combination juice to gain some energy and lend a kickstart to the day.

Once he came out of his house, he was treated by strong wind currents, the superstar described it as a “windy windy day” as spoke in the British accent. He then did a photoshoot in the woods.

Then he sat down to make some music, and after that we found the perfect spot on the staircase to get that perfectly sunkissed picture. Diljit indulged in self-love as he said, “Woah, look at this beauty, I need my spoon right there”.

Later, he had a meeting with the producers when he said that he is tired and done for the day. But still, Diljit gives a shot, and eventually packs up.

Earlier, the actor-singer had shared the first look from his upcoming movie ‘Punjab '95’. He took to his Instagram, and shared an array of pictures in which he can be seen in his character from the film.

He wrote in the caption, “I Challenge the Darkness. Punjab 95”.

The film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. He was the director of a bank in the city of Amritsar in Punjab during the militancy period in Punjab. Following Operation Blue Star, the assassination of Indira Gandhi, and the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots, the police were empowered to detain suspects for any reason, ostensibly as suspected terrorists.

The police were accused of killing unarmed suspects in staged shootouts and burning thousands of dead bodies to cover up the murders. Khalra was investigating four major cases at one time and continued to collect evidence and witnesses.

The Central Board of Film Certification in India had proposed 120 cuts in the film to the makers. There was no certainty over the exhibition of the film given its sensitive subject matter. However, following Diljit’s meteoric rise and global attention, it seems that the film will be finally able to see the light of day.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.