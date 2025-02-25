Rakul Preet Singh talks about her favourite outfits

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is currently busy shooting for the second installment of “De De Pyaar De 2”, has revealed her favourite outfits are.

Rakul took to Instagram, where she posted pictures of herself from the promotions of her latest release “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”. In the image, Rakul looks stylish posing in an indoor setting. She is dressed in a fashionable outfit consisting of a white corset-style top with black accents and black high-waisted cargo pants.

Her hair cascades over her shoulders, and she is accessorised with a metallic bracelet, hoop earrings and rings. The overall vibe of the image is modern, chic, and effortlessly glamorous.

She wrote: “Aise outfits mere fav hain (these kinds of outfits are my favourite).”

Talking about "Mere Husband Ki Biwi", the film also stars Arjun Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.

On February 24, The actress revealed she was missing her husband Jackky Bhagnani as she was on an outdoor shoot. Rakul posed in front of her dressing table with her back towards the camera. The actress was seen wearing a bright blue sweatshirt with “JB”, which stands for "Jackky Bhagnani”, written with neon green.

She wrote: “When u miss husband a lot cos ur on an outdoor shoot you wear his sweatshirt @jackkybhagnani”

Rakul and Jackky came close during the lockdown. A series of chance encounters led to their connection becoming stronger. On Rakul's birthday in 2021, the couple officially confirmed their relationship. They finally tied the knot on February 21, 2024, in a picturesque ceremony in Goa.

Talking about “De De Pyaar De 2”, the actress will reprise her role as Ayesha Khurana in the film, while Ajay Devgn plays Ashish Mehra once again. Actor R. Madhavan has also been roped in for the role of Dev Khurana, Ayesha's father in the sequel.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, "De De Pyaar De 2" will also star Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood in crucial roles, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj doing cameo appearances.

