Delhi Assembly: BJP govt to table CAG findings on AAP's 'irregularities' today

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) The BJP-led government is preparing to table 14 pending Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) reports in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, with a major focus on the financial and procedural lapses of the previous AAP government.

Among the key findings, one report has reportedly flagged serious concerns regarding the extensive renovation of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence at 6 Flag Staff Road, infamously dubbed 'Sheesh Mahal' by the BJP.

Originally sanctioned in 2020 at an estimated cost of Rs 7.61 crore, the renovation expenses soared to Rs 33.66 crore by April 2022, marking an astronomical 342 per cent escalation, sources reveal.

The audit is said to have pointed out significant irregularities in both the planning and execution phases of the project.

BJP leaders have been particularly vocal about the dramatic surge in expenditure. The Public Works Department (PWD) initially drafted a preliminary estimate of Rs 7.91 crore, using the Plinth Area Rates outlined by the Central Public Works Department.

However, the final contract for the work was awarded at Rs 8.62 crore --already 13.21 per cent above the original estimate. Despite this, the ultimate expenditure reportedly skyrocketed to Rs 33.66 crore, far exceeding the budgeted amount.

Additionally, the report is said to highlight questionable procedures in the tendering and consultancy processes, according to the sources, who added that the PWD could not provide adequate justification for choosing the three consultancy firms that were engaged through restricted bidding.

The consultancy costs, initially based on outdated rates, were arbitrarily increased by 50 per cent, the audit reportedly finds.

The selection of contractors has also been flagged as dubious, with sources stating that only one contractor among those shortlisted possessed the necessary experience for the work. This raises concerns about the transparency of the bidding process.

Another critical finding pertains to the extensive modifications made during the execution of the project. The CAG report reportedly notes that the built-up area of the residence was expanded by 36 per cent -- from 1,397 sq.m. to 1,905 sq.m.

Furthermore, the scope of work was altered to include superior-grade features such as antique and ornamental elements, significantly inflating costs.

As per sources, a staggering Rs 18.88 crore was spent solely on these high-end enhancements.

The audit further alleges that PWD did not explore the possibility of issuing fresh tenders for the additional work. Instead, the contracts continued to be allocated to the same contractor, ultimately resulting in unchecked cost escalations. The report reportedly states that works amounting to Rs 25.80 crore were carried out without securing proper approvals.

A separate area of concern highlighted in the report involves the renovations to the Chief Minister's staff block and camp office.

Originally pegged at Rs 18.37 crore, the project was awarded for Rs 16.54 crore through restricted tendering.

However, sources say that the audit reveals a misallocation of funds. The staff block, which was part of the original plan, was never constructed as proposed. Instead, funds were allegedly diverted towards building seven servant quarters at an entirely different location, which was unrelated to the sanctioned project.

The report reportedly casts serious doubts on the financial integrity and procedural transparency surrounding the renovation, prompting BJP leaders to call for accountability over the massive cost overruns and alleged procedural violations.

