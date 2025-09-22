Rukmini Vasanth unpacks her ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ character

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actress Rukmini Vasanth, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, has unravelled the layers of her character in the film. The actress shared that her portrayal in the film was all about carrying a piece of her land, folklore, and faith and to present it in a pure and cinematic form.

The trailer of the film was unveiled on Monday, and features Rukmini Vasanth in the role of Princess Kanakavathi. Clad in a turquoise drape with golden-embellished borders and adorned with ornate jewellery, a statement necklace, stacked bangles, heavy jhumkas, arm cuffs, waist belt, nose pin, and a maang tikka, Rukmini exudes timeless elegance.

Talking about her part in the film she said in a statement shared by her team, “For me, Princess Kanakavathi has been one of the most special journeys of my life. It wasn’t just about looking regal, it was more about carrying a piece of our land, our folklore, and our faith in every movement”.

She further mentioned, “I think that’s why the trailer feels so powerful because, it’s the spirit of an entire culture shining through the glimpses. Kanakavathi is royal, yes, but she is also human and vulnerable. I had to surrender to her grace, but also to her grit. I can't wait for people to meet her in theatres”.

‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ promises to be a saga of folklore, faith, and fire born from the culture of our soil. And if the trailer is any indication, Rukmini’s portrayal of Princess Kanakavathi will be central to the mythic storm this narrative conjures.

Meanwhile, the actress also has the high-octane NTR–Prashanth Neel collaboration, and ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups’ in the pipeline.

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