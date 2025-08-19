Rs 760 crore boost propels Mandal-Bechraji SIR ahead of Vibrant Gujarat meet

Gandhinagar, Aug 19 (IANS) Ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) scheduled in Mehsana on October 9-10, the Mandal-Bechraji Special Investment Region (MBSIR) is witnessing rapid progress on key infrastructure projects, strengthening its position as the growth hub of North Gujarat.

The MBSIR is a large industrial zone in north Gujarat, spread across parts of Ahmedabad, Mehsana, and Surendranagar districts. It was notified under Gujarat’s Special Investment Region (SIR) Act, 2009, and is one of the state’s most ambitious industrial hubs. The region covers over 100 sq km and is strategically located near the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC).

MBSIR is best known as an automobile and engineering hub -- major players like Maruti Suzuki, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, and Suzuki Motorcycles have manufacturing plants there, along with hundreds of ancillary and auto-component industries.

The Gujarat government is developing it with infrastructure -- wide roads, water supply and drainage systems, effluent treatment plants, and logistics facilities, with a focus on sustainability and global investment readiness.

The Mandal Bechraji Special Investment Region Development Authority (MBSIRDA) has accelerated work on multiple development initiatives. Completed projects include the construction of 33 km of internal roads at an investment of around Rs 190 crore.

Additionally, Rs 500 crore worth of town-planning roads spanning 66 km are under construction, equipped with water supply, sewerage, and effluent disposal pipelines for industrial use.

To further boost industrial infrastructure, MBSIRDA has lined up projects worth Rs 70 crore, including a 20 MLD (million litres per day) water treatment plant, three sewage treatment plants with capacities ranging from 4 MLD to 15 MLD, and a 19 MLD Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP). These initiatives underline Gujarat’s commitment to building world-class, sustainable industrial ecosystems.

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) is a new series of regional investment summits launched by the Gujarat government as a precursor to the 2027 Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS). Designed to spotlight local strengths, VGRC will be held across four regions -- North Gujarat (Mehsana, Oct 2025), Saurashtra-Kutch (Rajkot, Jan 2026), South Gujarat (Surat, Apr 2026), and Central Gujarat (Vadodara, Jul 2026).

Each conference will focus on the region’s key sectors, such as agriculture, dairy, food processing, and automobiles in North Gujarat, while also promoting industries like petrochemicals, gems, and technology in other regions. With active participation from policymakers, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs, VGRC aims to strengthen Gujarat’s regional economies, attract investments, and align local growth with the state’s broader vision of inclusive and sustainable development.

