Bihar: Nitish Kumar hands over appointment letters to 5,353 candidates

Patna, Aug 19 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to 5,353 candidates selected on compassionate grounds in a special program organised at Samvad hall of his official residence in Patna.

The appointments include 4,835 school clerks and 518 school attendants for secondary and higher secondary schools.

Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Education Minister Sunil Kumar, Water Resource Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department S. Siddharth and others were present at the event.

Congratulating the candidates, CM Nitish Kumar said, “This is not just a job, but an opportunity to serve. You are expected to discharge your duties with honesty and integrity.”

He urged the appointees to accept their appointment letters with a smile, which brought an emotional and cheerful atmosphere to the program.

Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar said that appointments on compassionate grounds had been pending for a long time.

On the initiative of CM Nitish Kumar, the matter was cleared in the Cabinet, and the process was expedited.

He added that this is part of a state-wide exercise, and similar appointments will soon be carried out at the district level, with necessary instructions already issued.

ACS S. Siddharth emphasised that these appointments will provide new hope to needy families across Bihar and strengthen the education system, and support for the families going through difficult circumstances.

With this move, the Nitish Kumar government has sought to balance employment generation with compassionate support for bereaved families, sending out a socially sensitive and politically strategic message in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is focusing on maximum employment generation and government jobs.

He has earlier claimed that over 50 lakh jobs or employment were given to the people of Bihar. He also promised one crore jobs and employment in the next five years.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.