August 20 School Holiday Declared in Punjab's Sangrur District: Here's Why!

The Sangrur district government has declared August 20 a holiday in honor of Shaheed Sant Sri Harchand Singh Longowal's passing. All government and semi-government offices, as well as district schools, will be closed on this day. This holiday was not included in the Punjab Government's official 2025 holiday calendar, which is interesting.

The state has issued a fresh notification announcing that August 20 is officially a municipal holiday. This means that government employees and students in the Sangrur district will have a day off. The order was issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Sangrur, who clarified that it will not apply to schools and institutions with upcoming board or university exams.

Shaheed Sant Harchand Singh Longowal was a prominent Sikh religious and political figure who had a significant impact on Punjab's political history during the turbulent 1980s. He was born in Gidderbaha, Punjab, in the year 1932. He rose to prominence as President of the Shiromani Akali Dal, and he was admired for his modesty, humility, and commitment to Sikh values. Longowal was instrumental in facilitating talks between the Akali Dal and the Indian government during a period of violence and turmoil in Punjab.