Brutal Hate Crime Caught on Camera: Two Sikh Men Assaulted in UK

In another shocking incident of hate crime, two Sikh men were brutally assaulted by three teenagers outside Wolverhampton Railway Station in the UK. According to reports, the British Transport Police arrested the three accused but later released them on bail.

A video of the assault, now viral on social media, shows a young white man repeatedly kicking one of the victims. Both men’s turbans came off and were seen lying on the road. A few bystanders intervened, pulling the attackers away, while a woman recording the incident was heard shouting, “Why are you doing this?”

The matter gained attention after Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal shared the video and condemned the horrific attack, during which one Sikh man’s turban was forcibly removed.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Badal wrote, “This racist hate crime targets the Sikh community, which always seeks Sarbat Da Bhala (the well-being of all). Known for its compassion and service, the Sikh community deserves safety and respect worldwide.”

He urged West Midlands Police and the UK Home Office to act swiftly and deliver justice to the victims. He also appealed to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to raise the issue with the UK government to ensure the safety of the Sikh diaspora. Meanwhile, he called on Sikhs living abroad to support each other in this hour of need.

The incident comes amid a worrying rise in hate crimes against Indians overseas. In recent weeks, several assaults on Indians have been reported in Ireland.

Just days earlier, a 70-year-old Sikh man was brutally attacked outside a Gurudwara in Los Angeles, USA. The victim, Harpal Singh, suffered severe injuries, underwent three surgeries, and remains in critical condition. Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell confirmed that the suspect involved in the attack has been arrested.