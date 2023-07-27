Rs 750 crore fraud suspect, Dharmesh Patel, entangled in additional Rs 3.2 crore scam

Ahmedabad, July 27 (IANS) Ahmedabad's Economic Offences Wing Crime Branch has filed a case against Dharmesh Patel, also known as the 'Rs 750 crore Assamese Scammer'. The new case levies charges of financial fraud amounting to Rs 3.2 crore against him. The new lawsuit was filed on Thursday.



Dharmesh Manilal Patel, a resident of Dharmama Bungalows in the Keshavnagar area in Ahmedabad City, is the accused in this case. Patel has been involved in several legal tussles recently.

The Joint Commissioner of Police for local crime prevention has directed a thorough scrutiny and investigation into the allegations of deceit and fraud levelled against Patel. The instructions also include the need to coordinate with foreign agencies, considering the international implications of the case.

The lawsuit arose when Kamlaben Bhati and her husband Shubash accused Patel of duping her with false documents concerning fixed compensation of land value. In her complaint, they stated that Patel deceived her into signing documents related to a land deal, leading to substantial monetary loss.

The investigation in the case is ongoing.

