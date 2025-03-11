Row over Kharge's 'Thokenge' remarks in RS, JP Nadda demands apology

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday witnessed fresh fireworks between the Treasury and Opposition benches, apparently over Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's "objectionable and unconstitutional" comments, which the BJP claimed were hurled at the Chair.

As Kharge mentioned 'thokenge' (thrashing) in his remarks, apparently intended as a counter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's claims, the House erupted in protest, with members from both sides engaging in a verbal spat.

Talking a strong objection to the "unparliamentary language", Leader of the House J. P. Nadda demanded that Kharge either apologise or his comments be expunged from the House proceedings.

Kharge made these remarks while Congress lawmaker Digvijaya Singh was about to reply to the discussion on the work of the Education Ministry. He also questioned the "absence" of the Education Minister from the House.

The furore over the unparliamentary remarks saw Leader of the Opposition Kharge and the Leader of the House engaging in a direct face-off.

Leader of the House Nadda said that LoP has insulted the Chair of the House by hurling such comments at it.

"Casting aspersions on the chair by a seasoned lawmaker like Kharge is highly condemnable. He must apologise for using unpardonable language against the chair. He must take back his words or it should be expunged from House's proceedings," Nadda, the Union Health Minister, said in a terse tone.

As the pandemonium prevailed, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh intervened and appealed to members to maintain calm.

Kharge, finding himself on the backfoot over the blooper, said that he apologises to the House Deputy Chairman, however, maintained that his comments were not intended at him.

"If I have hurt your feelings, I am sorry. But, this was not aimed at you. If any minister makes an uncultured, uncivilised statement against a certain part of the country, he must be called out," Kharge remarked.

Following this, Leader of the House Nadda welcomed Kharge's apology, however, insisted that the latter take back his comments.

"It's good that Kharge withdrew his remarks. His gesture deserves praise. However, his comments against the government can't be accepted," Nadda added.

Kharge's remarks seem to have given the BJP a fresh handle to train its guns at the Congress. The combative BJP is likely to up the ante over the Congress chief's remarks in days to come.

