Masan Holi - What is it? How is it celebrated? Importance!

On 11th March 2025, the colorful city of Varanasi saw a peculiar and interesting festival - Masan Holi. This is an age-old tradition that is a mix of spirituality, culture, and merriment, and hence a one-of-a-kind experience.

What is Masan Holi?

Masan Holi is a traditional Holi celebration that takes place at the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. The festival is associated with Lord Shiva and is celebrated on the occasion of Rangbhari Ekadashi. The festivities involve a unique ritual where the participants smear themselves with the ashes of the cremated bodies, symbolizing the cycle of life and death.

How is Masan Holi celebrated?

The Masan Holi celebration starts with the worship of Lord Shiva and the offering of prayers to the god. The participants then move to the Manikarnika Ghat, where they apply the ashes of the dead bodies on themselves. The air is filled with the chanting of "Har-Har Mahadev" as the participants enjoy the celebration. The celebration also includes the throwing of colored powders and flowers, which contributes to the colorful environment.

Importance of Masan Holi

Masan Holi is a very important part of the cultural and religious tradition of Varanasi. The festival reminds us of the fleeting nature of life and the need to live in the present. It also represents the triumph of good over evil and the victory of Lord Shiva over the forces of evil. The festival is a blend of spirituality, culture, and merriment and thus is an experience one would never forget.

This year's festivities were witnessed by thousands of worshippers, who enjoyed the festivities with great zest. Despite the ban on DJ music, the members were able to generate a colorful atmosphere, complete with music, dance, and colors.

