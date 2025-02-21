RK Singh’s claims on internal sabotage in 2024 LS defeat stirs row

Patna, Feb 21 (IANS): A day after former Union Minister RK Singh made startling charges over his defeat in 2024 Lok Sabha elections and blamed it on a conspiracy by the party insiders, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) seized upon the opportunity to take potshots at the BJP.

RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan speaking to IANS said, “RK Singh's remarks reflect deep internal disputes within Bihar BJP unit. BJP's internal conflicts are intensifying as they anticipate loss in upcoming Bihar polls, slated for this year.”

“They had a dismal performance in Lok Sabha and they would suffer in Bihar assembly election 2025 too,” he added.

Former Bihar CM Tejashwi Yadav, speaking to press, refrained from speaking on the issue however he claimed that multiple factions in the ruling alliance will ensure its downfall.

RK Singh’s startling disclosure on his Lok Sabha loss gave enough fodder to Bihar’s political circles as many leaders including the one from JD(U) spoke on the controversy.

Weighing on the matter, the JD(U) spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar described the issue as an internal matter of BJP.

“R.K. Singh's disclosure comes eight months after the Lok Sabha elections. It is less relevant as he has not disclosed the names who betrayed him,” Kumar told IANS.

No BJP leader has come forward to comment on this matter yet.

RK Singh, former power minister in NDA government said that the reason for his defeat was not public anger but the conspiracy by his own party leaders, of which he became a victim.

Speaking to people of his Arrah constituency on Thursday, RK Singh said, “If the party gives tickets to those people who were involved in the conspiracy to defeat me, we will come out against them and defeat them.”

The statement by RK Singh has sent shockwaves in Bihar's political landscape, prompting others to point out deep rifts within the BJP unit ahead of the 2025 assembly elections.

His allegations of internal sabotage, particularly concerning Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh's candidacy, suggest a ‘power struggle’ within the party.

R.K. Singh claimed that Pawan Singh was initially promised a ticket from Asansol but later denied, and then encouraged by BJP insiders to contest from Karakat seat. This, according to him, was to split votes and sabotage his chances in Arrah.

Singh further accused members of his own party of financially backing Pawan Singh to weaken his position in the constituency.

It remains to be seen how the matter is handled by BJP leadership — whether attempts are made to address his grievances, or he is given warning for the public outburst.

