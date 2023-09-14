RJD slams PM Modi, BJP for celebrating G20 success amid security personnel losing lives

Patna, Sep 14 (IANS) RJD MP Manoj Jha on Thursday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP "insensitive", saying they celebrated the G20 Summit's success on a day security personnel lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Even though news about Army officials' martyrdom on Wednesday were on various channels, still, PM Modi and the BJP were celebrating G20 Summit success in the party headquarters. It shows that PM Modi and his party were insensitive about the deaths of our brave soldiers," Jha said in a video statement.

"I was watching the TV wherein the broadcasters were displaying news on martyrdom of our brave soldiers in one frame and celebration of PM Modi in the other frame. When the news about the supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers were broadcast, why did not the BJP postpone Summit's success celebration to some other date," Jha said.

"It shows double standards of PM Modi who talks about nationalism. When Pulwama incident happened, PM Modi had said that he learnt about the incident late. However, on Wednesday, the news of martyrdom of our brave soldiers were broadcast all day, still BJP leaders were celebrating and showering flower petals to welcome the Prime Minister."

