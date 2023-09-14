Rashmika, Vicky-starrer 'Chhava' to go on floors in Oct

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) The Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandana-starrer film 'Chhava' is all set to roll the cameras and starts its principal photography next month.

The film is a period drama, and will see Vicky essaying the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of the Maratha empire’s founder and the great warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

While the film will be primarily focused on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s sacrifice, and his strategies for the warfare, it will also explore a love angle between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale (essayed by Rashmika).

A source told IANS: “The film after witnessing a delay, is all set to start its production in the month of October. Rashmika was always the first choice for the part and was locked after her look test."

‘Chhava’ will mark the second collaboration between Vicky and director Laxman Utekar after their super successful ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’.

The film is being produced under the banner of Maddock Films, and will be their first historical project.

While Vicky Kaushal, has ‘The Great Indian Family’ on the horizon, Rashmika was last seen in ‘Mission Majnu’ with Sidharth Malhotra.

