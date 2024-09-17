RG Kar protests: Will withdraw agitation only after Bengal CM's promises are fulfilled, claim junior doctors' group

Kolkata, Sep 17 (IANS) West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum (WBJDF) has said that they will not withdraw their cease to work protest in support of their demands over the horrific rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata unless Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee removes key government officials as demanded by the junior doctors are being implemented in written agreement.

The announcement by the WBJDF came after the Chief Minister held a five-hour meeting with the protesting junior doctors in the matter at her residence on Monday evening.

Chief Minister Banerjee announced that the Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal, the Deputy Commissioner (North Division) of Kolkata Police Abhishek Gupta, besides the state director of health services and director of medical education, will be replaced honouring the demand of the protesting junior doctors.

"We are happy that the state government has finally succumbed to our demand. Our victory on this count came after 38 days of protest. This is not just the victory of the protesting junior doctors or the representatives of the nursing fraternity. This is the victory of the common people. However, as regards our ongoing protest, it will continue till the Chief Minister's announcements are implemented on paper. There is a crucial hearing at the Supreme Court in the matter today. We will convey our decision only after that," a representative of WBJDF said.

Another WBJDF representative said that whichever demands have been fulfilled is because of their sustained protests for the last 38 days.

"There is an urgent need to uproot the base of the corruption that has become rampant in the state health education system," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.