RG Kar case: Victim’s parents seek meeting with CBI Director on slow pace of probe

Kolkata, Feb 27 (IANS) The parents of the victim in the R.G. Kar rape and murder case have sought the appointment of the Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to complain about the reluctance of the investigating officials in updating them about the progress of the investigation.

The victim’s parents also left for Delhi on Thursday morning, and after reaching there, they will try to reach out to the CBI Director about the matter. At the national capital, they will also be meeting the team of lawyers who are representing them at the Supreme Court.

Noted advocate Karuna Nundy is currently representing the victim’s parents at the apex court, where the next hearing in the matter is scheduled for March 17.

Before leaving for Delhi, the victim’s parents interacted with the media persons and expressed their anguish on the role of CBI’s investigating officials in the matter. They also accused the investigating officers of not answering their phone calls.

“We are going to New Delhi to meet our counsel Karuna Nundy. The legal team who are representing us at the special court in Kolkata are also accompanying us to New Delhi. Some senior medical practitioners are also accompanying us. We will go to the CGO complex in New Delhi and try to meet the CBI director. At the same time, we will be discussing with our counsels on whether the matter can be brought back to Calcutta High Court from the Supreme Court,” the victim’s father told media persons before leaving for the national capital.

The victim’s mother said their main complaint against the CBI is the slow pace of investigation, especially as regards the angle of tampering with or altering of the evidence in the case.

The CBI counsel, on February 24, informed the special court in Kolkata that their investigation into the matter is underway and a supplementary charge sheet in the matter will be filed shortly. Incidentally, the special court had recently sentenced the sole convict in the crime, Sanjay Roy, to life imprisonment.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.