Relief for CM Vijayan, daughter as Kerala HC junks plea for vigilance probe in payoff case

Kochi, March 28 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed two pleas seeking a probe by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department into the allegations that Veena Vijayan’s IT firm, Exalogic, got monthly gratification from a Kochi-based mining firm, Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL), for mining sanctions.

Veena is the daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and the court gave its verdict after hearing two different pleas -- one filed by Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan and the other by Kochi resident Gireesh Babu, who passed away last year.

Incidentally, Kuzhalnadan approached the High Court after the Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court dismissed his petition seeking the Vigilance department probe, likewise, Babu’s petition was also dismissed by another Vigilance Court in the Ernakulam district.

After Babu passed away, the court appointed an amicus curiae and the case was followed up by it.

Kuzhalnadan had been following this case very closely. Various agencies, including the ED, SFIO, and Income Tax Department, have recorded the statements of many people in the case.

This issue first surfaced when an Income Tax Settlement Board statement surfaced, which pointed out that Exalogic received Rs 1.72 crore from CMRL. Following this, Kuzhalnadan and the Congress party went against CM Vijayan and his daughter.

Speaking to the media, Kuzhalnadan said on Friday that he had filed a revision petition, which has been dismissed. "The Court pointed out that I was not able to completely come out with evidence, and as and when I get it, I can again approach the court," he said.

“However, the lower court’s observation that this is a politically motivated case has been removed. My crusade will continue, and I will now discuss this with my seniors in the party. When I took up this case, I knew I was fighting a very big personality, and I personally have no doubt that this was a corrupt deal,” said Kuzhalnadan.

While both CM Vijayan and his daughter can breathe easy now, the final clearance is still awaited as the ED and SFIO probe is also going on, and only if they too give their clearances can the father and daughter feel relieved.

Batting for CM Vijayan and the CPI(M), State Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said, "We all saw CM Vijayan saying in the Assembly that his hands are clean. Those who know Vijayan never believed the case, and now the court has given the green signal too,” said Cherian.

BJP leader Shaun George, who had brought the case before the SFIO, said this is a case under the category of corporate fraud, and there is no reason for the Vigilance to probe this, and this is known to all.

“The SFIO case that’s before the Delhi High Court probe is in its final stage, and let us all wait for the report. Once it comes, we will know the facts,” said George.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.