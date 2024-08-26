Real Betis sign Vitor Roque on loan with option to buy from Barca

Seville, Aug 26 (IANS) Real Betis have announced the loan of Vitor Roque Ferreira until June 2025, with the option of another year. The Andalusian side will both register the player and have the right to purchase once the loan deal expires.

According to reports, if the player is to return to FC Barcelona following his loan spell, then Real Betis will get a sell-on clause if Barcelona were to sell the player in the future.

Vitor Roque began his professional career as a footballer at Cruzeiro, making his official debut in the 2021/22 season. In the 2022/23 season, he would become part of Athletico Paranaense, a team in which he stood out during his stay, scoring 28 goals and providing 11 assists.

His impressive numbers made him land at FC Barcelona in 2023, although it would not be until the winter market when he joined the team a year ago with the expectation he would come to Barcelona this summer, but the move was brought forward during the last winter window.

The Brazilian's half season at the Club saw him play 16 games (14 in LaLiga and two in the Copa del Rey), during which he scored two goals.

His first goal earned Barca three points with a 1-0 win over Osasuna, and his second came four days later, when he scored in Vitoria during a 1-3 win against Alaves.

Contracted until the 2030/31 season, Vitor Roque will be looking to get more game time with Betis to continue developing and adapting to the Spanish league.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.