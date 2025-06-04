RCB leaning on experienced players brought better decision-making under pressure: Bangar

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Sanjay Bangar, the former coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said the franchise leaning on picking experienced players brought resilience and better decision-making under pressure, which in turn made the difference in the side winning IPL 2025.

At the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday night, RCB beat Punjab Kings by six runs in the final to finally win a long-awaited IPL title for the first time. It also meant that the talismanic Virat Kohli finally became an IPL winner after losing three previous finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016 respectively.

Ahead of the auction for 2025 season, apart from retaining Kohli, captain Rajat Patidar and pacer Yash Dayal, RCB had brought in Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Liam Livingstone, and Tim David among others, which meant they brought in much-needed international experience and covered all bases for the franchise to finally win the championship.

“This season, RCB leaned more on experience. In previous years, we saw a focus on younger, developing talent—players who hadn’t quite mature into finished products. But this time, the Indian core of the squad was made up of players who had touched the international stage, even if they hadn’t had long runs there, such as Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Yash Dayal, and Rajat Patidar.

“They've all had brushes with international cricket—some even played Tests. That kind of exposure brings resilience and better decision-making under pressure. When you combine those players with four overseas stars, it results in a team where 9 or 10 members have international-level experience. That drastically reduces the inexperience factor, and it shows in on-field decisions that match the demands of the game.

“The leadership structure also helped—having a new captain, supported by Virat Kohli’s guidance on the field, added balance. And then there were smart acquisitions—Josh Hazlewood and especially Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who in my view is one of the IPL’s greatest bowlers. His inclusion was a game-changer. All of these elements came together this year, which is why this RCB side could go all the way—something past squads couldn't quite manage," said Bangar, a former India batting coach, on JioHotstar.

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden also reflected on RCB’s historic triumph, and the legacy which Kohli has with the team he’s represented in the IPL since its inception in 2008. "Firstly, it’s remarkable how respectful Virat has been to this franchise. He’s given his youth, his heart, his soul—his entire focus—to RCB.”

“He’s supported not just the team but also the champions before him—legends like AB de Villiers, the Universe Boss Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, and many others who didn’t get the opportunity he had tonight: to sit on the throne and be crowned king of the IPL.

“The IPL 2025 will be forever etched in the annals of cricket—not just for Virat Kohli, but for the RCB fans who stood by them through thick and thin. It shows how consistency and belief can finally lead to a title. Over the past five years, they’ve always been close—and now, they’ve crossed the line."

Kohli, who top-scored with 43 in the final, was emotional over becoming an IPL winner while standing alongside former RCB stalwarts in AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. “What made it even more special was having AB right there at the boundary line during the last two overs. I told him, ‘I'm going to go (cry), it's too much to take.’ I had to hold back tears during the last three balls of that innings—only he knows how that feels.

“Sharing this moment with AB and Chris means everything to me. I spent my prime years playing alongside them. We tried so hard, came so close, and had such an explosive team back then—but we could never cross the line. That hurt stays with you, because we gave everything to this franchise.

“This win feels ten times more special because those two (Gayle and de Villiers) were standing next to me. It’s as much theirs as it is mine. You see it when they come to Bengaluru —the love people have for them is unreal. It’s because fans recognize how much heart and soul they poured into this team. They absolutely deserve this as much as I do. This (trophy) is equally theirs," he said.

Asked about the contributions of entire RCB team, Kohli, who made 657 runs, commented, “The character in that dressing room this year was phenomenal. I spoke to AB (de Villiers) and even he said, ‘I’ve got this exciting feeling about this team'. You look at players like Jitesh, Rajat, Mayank—guys who came in from nowhere—and Devdutt, everyone stepped up.

“There was this sharpness, this quiet confidence in their eyes. They wanted it badly. And then the bowling—unbelievable. I don’t think RCB has ever come back into a tournament with the ball like we did this year.

“Honestly, our bowlers won us this title. Everyone did their job perfectly. Krunal Pandya’s spell will be remembered for a long, long time. To bowl like that under pressure, as a finger spinner, and take those two critical wickets—that was exceptional. This was a total team effort.”

Kohli, who made 657 runs in IPL 2025, also dedicated the win to RCB’s loyal fans. “I said it straight away—this title is as much for the fans as it is for us. These people have backed us relentlessly for 18 years.

“We’ve had horrible seasons and great ones too, but they turned up for every game in Bengaluru. I’ve never seen loyalty like that. That’s what made me stay. That’s why I never wavered from RCB. It’s also why this win is so special. These fans truly are loyally royal.”

He signed off by reflecting on the support from his wife, Anushka Sharma, who herself grew up in Bengaluru. “She’s been coming to support RCB since 2014—it’s been 11 years for her too. Through all the tough games, the heartbreaks, she’s been there. What your life partner does for you to be able to perform professionally—the sacrifices, the emotional strength—it’s hard to put into words.

“Only someone in professional sports can understand the pressure and what happens behind the scenes. Anushka has seen me at my lowest, and she’s always stood by me. So this moment is incredibly special for her too. She’s going to be so, so proud.”

