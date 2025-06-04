CUSAT Entrance Exam 2025 Results Out Today – Check Details Here

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) will announce the CUSAT Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 results today, June 4, 2025, at 12:30 PM. Students who appeared for the entrance exam can access their results online through the official websites — results.cusat.ac.in and admissions.cusat.ac.in.

The CUSAT CAT 2025 was conducted from May 10 to May 12, 2025, as a computer-based test (CBT) for various undergraduate and postgraduate programs offered by the university for the academic year 2025–26.

How to Check CUSAT CAT 2025 Results Online

To check their results, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website at results.cusat.ac.in

Click on the link that reads ‘CUSAT CAT Result 2025’

Enter your login credentials, such as user ID and password

Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download or print the result for future reference

Students are advised to check their results as soon as they are released and ensure that all details mentioned are accurate. In case of any discrepancies, they should immediately contact university authorities.

Stay tuned to the official websites for the latest updates on counselling, seat allotment, and further admission procedures.