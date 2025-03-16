Rape accused arrested after encounter with police in Lucknow

Lucknow, March 16 (IANS) A man, accused of raping a six-year-old girl, was arrested on Sunday after an encounter with police in Lucknow.

The encounter occurred in the Vibhuti Khand Police Station area when the accused was waiting for the train to flee from the city.

A police official said that on the intervening night of March 15 and 16, Vibhuti Khand Police Station got a tip-off that the accused, identified as Mohammed Sarju, was in Kharagpur.

"Many police teams, formed to nab the accused, challenged him. As the police asked him to surrender, Sarju opened fire at the police. The accused was shot in the leg in the retaliatory fire. Sarju was arrested and admitted to CHC Hospital for treatment," the official said.

Forensic teams are at the spot, the official added.

Notably, the victim, a class second student, was raped on Saturday.

The victim, who resided with her parents in the servant quarters here, was lured and raped by Sarju.

Based on the complaints of the victim's family, the police lodged a complaint under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.

The victim was admitted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

The police said that the victim identified Sarju while she was under treatment in the hospital.

The rape accused was arrested within six hours of the crime.

The accused will be interrogated after his discharge from the hospital.

Last week, a 14-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly abducted, tortured and gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district. The accused in the case has been arrested.

